Fans of ‘Jancy’ are feeling the sting as Nancy and Jonathan officially split in Stranger Things

Right out of the gate: Nancy and Jonathan actually broke up in Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 2, that “un‑proposal” wasn’t a romantic ruse, it was a real breakup.

Jonathan offers Nancy what he calls a proposal only to say he doesn’t want to marry her, she accepts it, and they part ways as a couple even though both survive their dire situation.

After that emotional rupture, the pacing of the final episodes feels like the calm before a literal apocalypse as the world of Hawkins teeters on the brink and the endgame against Vecna takes shape.

The Upside Down isn’t just some alternate world anymore, the kids (especially Dustin) discover it’s a wormhole linking Earth to an even darker dimension called the Abyss that Vecna plans to merge with their world using exotic matter to hold it open.

From Episode 5 onward the group scrambles. Hopper, Eleven, Kali, and others are trapped near the collapsing structure of the Upside Down as parts of Hawkins Lab melt around them; the sphere of exotic matter destabilizes like a cosmic bomb ready to rip reality apart. Friends get knocked out, walls shatter, and every misstep seems to edge them closer to total catastrophe.

Will makes one of the season’s biggest personal turns by confronting Vecna’s influence over him and the terrifying futures it showed him, and his willingness to tell the truth earns him acceptance from his friends and family alike as they prepare for the final fight.

Holly and the other kidnapped kids are revealed to be trapped deep in the Abyss, tethered to Vecna’s dark machinery by vine‑like connections that pump him power – a horrifying landscape with stormy skies and jagged rock that replaces the Upside Down as they attempt escape.

The penultimate chapter sets up “Operation Beanstalk,” a dangerous plan to let Vecna draw the two worlds closer so the Squawk radio tower pokes through the rift, creating a way for Eleven to sneak in and ambush Vecna directly. They plant a bomb by the exotic matter, hoping to collapse the wormhole on their way out, destroying Vecna’s hold and everything connected with it.

Eleven and Kali debate the cost of that plan: to stop the cycle of capturing gifted kids and opening gates, they might have to die with the collapsing bridge, a bitter choice that looms over the finale.

All of this leads into the Volume 3 finale, titled “The Rightside Up,” a two‑plus‑hour climax scheduled for December 31 that promises to throw everything on the table – from rescuing Holly and the abducted children, to an all‑out confrontation with Vecna in the Abyss, to emotional resolutions between key players like Eleven and Hopper, whose bond is expected to be a focal point amid the chaos.

In short: after Nancy and Jonathan’s heartfelt breakup, the season thrusts the Hawkins crew into the deepest, most existential threat they’ve ever faced. They piece together shocking truths about the Upside Down and Vecna’s plan, forge a desperate strategy to save both worlds, and set the stage for a gut‑punch of a finale that aims to wrap up years of monster battles and friendships forged under fire.