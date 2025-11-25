Stranger Things Season 5 Volumes 1, 2 & 3: Release Dates and Times in Australia

The wait is almost over for fans of Hawkins, Indiana, here are the dates and times for Stranger Things Season 5

Netflix has officially announced the rollout schedule for Stranger Things Season 5 in Australia, and it’s set to be a holiday feast for the series’ devoted followers.

Volume One, featuring the first four episodes, will drop on November 27th at 12 p.m. AEDT, giving viewers an early taste of what the new season has in store.

Just in time for the festive season, Volume Two, which covers episodes five to seven, will arrive on Boxing Day at 12 p.m. AEDT.

Finally, Volume Three, the season’s epic finale, lands on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2026, at 12 p.m. AEDT, ensuring fans start the new year with a bang.

Splitting the season into three distinct releases gives audiences time to savor the unfolding drama and speculate about Hawkins’ fate. As always, expect twists, iconic 80s nostalgia, and the emotional beats that have made the series a cultural phenomenon.

With this staggered schedule, Netflix is turning the holiday period into an extended Stranger Things event—perfect for bingeing, theorizing, and maybe a little screaming at your TV.

Whether you’re team Eleven, team Steve, or still mourning Barb, the countdown has officially begun.