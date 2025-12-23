5 Times Björk explained something… completely her own way

I wish Björk could explain everything.

Before she became the globe‑bending, genre‑defying force we know today, Björk was just a teenager from Reykjavik with an endless curiosity and a tendency to say exactly what she thought — often in ways that left everyone a little awestruck.

From dismantling a television to explain how it worked, to rattling off her favourite things with wide‑eyed enthusiasm, she had this way of making the mundane feel utterly magical.

Watching her talk in these old interviews is like catching lightning in a bottle: a young artist on the cusp of something huge, yet still delighting in the small, immediate wonders of the world around her.

These moments show the early threads of the artist we’d later see reinvent everything from pop to performance art.

Here’s a look at some of the best vintage clips of Björk explaining, pondering, and just being herself.

1. Björk Explains Television (1988)

The clip that started it all: It’s Christmas time in 1988, and a teenage Björk is sitting watching TV. Full of wonder, she opens the back of it and starts explaining how it works. Electrons, wires, and poetic digressions collide as she marvels at the screen in front of her. It’s part tech lesson and part performance — a tiny act of Björkian magic in your living room.



2. Listing Her Favourite Things (1989‑1990)

In this short, spontaneous clip, Björk rattles off everything she loves – animals, music, Icelandic winters – with that mix of wonder and intensity only she can pull off. Intimate, playful, and completely herself, it feels like peeking into her inner universe.

3. The Sugarcubes Interview (1990)

Even while fronting Iceland’s most chaotic pop sensation, Björk’s curiosity never dulled. In a TV interview, she explains her approach to music and art, oscillating between blunt honesty and poetic metaphor. Watching her young, articulate, and a little mischievous is a reminder why she’s always stood apart from her peers.

4. Björk on Television, Again (1993)

Fast forward a few years, and Björk revisits the topic of TV — now as a solo artist with bigger ideas, reflecting on media, culture, and creativity. Her youthful energy remains, but there’s a reflective layer now, blending fascination with a sharp intellect that only grows stronger over time.

5. Björk Shows Her Home and City (early MTV / documentary clip)

Young Björk takes a casual stroll through her hometown, pointing out her house and favourite corners of Iceland. Her observations, full of wonder and spontaneity, turn simple moments into something almost poetic. It’s less about explaining ideas and more about experiencing life, and watching her do it is pure joy.