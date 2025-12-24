2025 in Music: Remembering the Legends we lost

2025 saw the music world say goodbye to some of its most influential voices.

From the quiet brilliance of Garth Hudson to the larger-than-life presence of Ozzy Osbourne, these were musicians whose performances shaped generations.

Even in their absence, their music continues to inspire, move, and remind us why we fell in love with it in the first place.

Garth Hudson – Jan 21

The Band’s multi-instrumentalist and last original member, Garth Hudson is a quietly towering figure in rock. His keyboard wizardry and orchestral touches helped shape songs like The Weight and Chest Fever. Still revered by musicians, Hudson’s influence on Americana and roots rock is immense, even if he rarely hogs the spotlight.

Marianne Faithfull – Jan 30

From 1960s fashion darling to gravel-voiced chanteuse, Marianne Faithfull has lived many lives through her music. Her raw vulnerability and defiant spirit shine on classics like Broken English. A survivor of the era’s highs and lows, Faithfull remains one of pop’s most compelling storytellers, blending grit, glamour, and sheer charisma.

Rick Buckler – Feb 17, 2025

Drummer for The Jam, driving the rhythm of British punk/mod revival with precision and fire. His work on Going Underground and Town Called Malice helped define a movement that captured restless youth in late‑1970s Britain.

Roberta Flack – Feb 24

Known as the “Velvet Voice,” Roberta Flack turned tenderness into a superpower. Hits like Killing Me Softly and The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face are timeless showcases of her emotional depth. Flack’s quiet sophistication, precise phrasing, and ability to inhabit every lyric make her a master of heartfelt soul.

Angie Stone – Mar 1, 2025

Grammy‑nominated R&B singer and co‑founder of The Sequence, known for Wish I Didn’t Miss You. Her rich voice and deep grooves made her a standout in soul and neo‑soul.

Roy Ayers – Mar 4, 2025

Jazz‑funk vibraphone legend whose work with Roy Ayers Ubiquity became a staple for soul and hip‑hop sampling. His grooves and breezy grooves bridged jazz, funk, and R&B, influencing generations of musicians and producers.

Wizz Jones – Apr 27

British folk guitar legend Wizz Jones has influenced generations of players with his intricate picking and warm vocals. Touring for decades, he’s the unsung hero behind countless folk revivals. His work is rooted in blues, jazz, and traditional folk, delivering music that’s both earthy and timeless, a true guitarist’s guitarist.

Freddie Aguilar – May 27

Filipino rock icon Freddie Aguilar is best known for Anak, a song that transcended borders. His voice became a vessel for Pinoy identity and social commentary, blending folk, rock, and heartfelt storytelling. Aguilar’s music isn’t just songs—it’s a cultural touchstone, shaping Filipino rock and giving a voice to generations.

Sly Stone – Jun 9

Funk legend and visionary, Sly Stone fused rock, soul, and psychedelia into a revolutionary sound. Fronting Sly and the Family Stone, he defined an era with infectious grooves and genre-bending experimentation. Songs like Family Affair and Dance to the Music are joyous, political, and utterly essential—Sly’s fingerprints are everywhere in modern funk and R&B.

Brian Wilson – Jun 11

The genius behind The Beach Boys’ Pet Sounds, Brian Wilson is pop music’s ultimate architect. From complex harmonies to lush arrangements, his songs feel both personal and universal. Despite personal struggles, Wilson’s influence on songwriting, production, and studio experimentation remains unmatched, making him one of the defining figures of 20th-century music.

Connie Francis – Jul 16, 2025

Iconic pop singer from the ’50s and ’60s whose hits like Who’s Sorry Now and Stupid Cupid helped shape early rock‑and‑roll and chart history.

Patrick Walden – Jun 20, 2025

Guitarist with Babyshambles, co‑writing some of the band’s standout tracks in the post‑Libertines era.

Ozzy Osbourne – Jul 22

The “Prince of Darkness” and heavy metal trailblazer, Ozzy Osbourne turned unpredictability and charisma into a global phenomenon. From Black Sabbath to solo anthems, his voice and stage persona have become iconic. Part wild man, part musical visionary, Ozzy helped define metal’s dark heart while staying endlessly entertaining.

George Kooymans – Jul 22

Golden Earring guitarist and co-founder George Kooymans penned some of rock’s most enduring riffs, including the epic Radar Love. With decades of hard rock pedigree, his guitar work blends precision with flair, helping define Dutch rock. Kooymans is proof that solid, memorable songwriting can outlast trends and decades of pop noise.

Rick Davies – Sep 6

Frontman and songwriter for Supertramp, Rick Davies is the brains behind their art-pop sensibilities. From Breakfast in America to The Logical Song, Davies’ piano-driven compositions are clever, melodic, and endlessly hummable. His blend of wit, melody, and narrative storytelling gives the band a timeless sophistication that still resonates.

Sonny Curtis – Sep 19

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sonny Curtis is a songwriter’s songwriter. From I Fought the Law to hits with Buddy Holly, Curtis’ knack for catchy, enduring tunes is undeniable. His career spans decades, yet his songs retain an irresistible charm, balancing storytelling with melody and cementing his place in rock history.

D’Angelo – Oct 14

Neo-soul innovator D’Angelo blends smooth vocals, tight grooves, and sensual intensity. His albums Voodoo and Black Messiah redefined R&B, marrying funk, jazz, and political consciousness. D’Angelo’s artistry isn’t just about perfection—it’s about feel, pushing boundaries while keeping soul at the heart of everything he does.

Ace Frehley – Oct 16

Original KISS guitarist and the cosmic “Spaceman,” Ace Frehley brought riffs, theatrics, and attitude to the band’s universe. His solos are flamboyant yet precise, helping define KISS’s early sound. Even decades later, Frehley’s influence lingers, proving that rock stardom can be both flashy and musically impactful.

Jimmy Cliff – Nov 24

Reggae pioneer Jimmy Cliff brought the genre to global audiences with songs like Many Rivers to Cross. His voice is both tender and defiant, carrying social messages across oceans. Cliff’s blend of roots, rock, and soul made him a cultural ambassador for reggae and a lasting influence on generations of musicians.

Steve Cropper – Dec 3

The guitar backbone of Stax Records, Steve Cropper’s riffs are instantly recognizable. With Booker T. & the M.G.’s, he helped define the Memphis soul sound, shaping tracks for Otis Redding and Sam & Dave. Cropper’s playing is economical yet unforgettable—a masterclass in letting taste and groove do the talking.

Joe Ely – Dec 15

Texas country-rock stalwart Joe Ely has blended folk, rock, and Texan storytelling for decades. As a Flatlanders co-founder, his songwriting captures the grit and beauty of the Lone Star State. Ely’s energy on stage and knack for blending genres make him a cornerstone of American roots music.

Chris Rea – Dec 22

Slide guitar maestro Chris Rea is the voice behind Driving Home for Christmas and countless bluesy pop gems. His husky vocals and evocative guitar work create warmth and nostalgia, turning simple melodies into seasonal anthems and enduring classics. Rea’s work embodies understated craftsmanship with heart.