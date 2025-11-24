Reggae icon Jimmy Cliff, star of ‘The Harder They Come,’ Dies at 81

He sang of struggle and hope, and taught the world to listen.

The world has lost a reggae revolutionary. Jimmy Cliff, the luminous voice that carried the soul of Jamaica to a global stage, has passed away at 81.

His wife, Latifa Chambers, shared that his death followed complications from a seizure and pneumonia.

Cliff was the architect of anthems like ‘Many Rivers to Cross’ and ‘You Can Get It If You Really Want,’ but it was his seismic role in the 1972 film The Harder They Come that shattered international barriers for the genre.

As the film’s star and soundtrack architect, he became a legend, his music a potent mix of protest and perseverance that even Bob Dylan revered.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Cliff Official (@jimmycliff)

From his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction to his final album in 2022, Cliff’s rhythm was one of unwavering spirit, a timeless beat that will continue to echo across many rivers.