Sabrina Carpenter arrests Miss Piggy as ‘Short n’ Sweet Tour’ wraps up

The charge? Being an icon.

The final crescendo of Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Short n’ Sweet Tour’ in Los Angeles took an unexpected, fuzzy turn.

In a star-studded climax, the pop sensation performed her now-famous “arrest” bit, but this time, the cuffs weren’t for a typical celebrity.

The culprit? The legendary diva, Miss Piggy, who was apprehended for the classic charge of “being too hot.”

As Piggy held court at the barricade with her loyal security guard, Bobo, Carpenter feigned nervousness, confessing the Muppet was the only star who truly intimidated her.

The theatrical arrest ensued with a flourish of pink handcuffs, a perfect, chaotic prelude to her song ‘Juno.’

The crossover feels destined, as Carpenter is set to star in a new Muppet Show revival, proving that in music and comedy, the pig always steals the show.