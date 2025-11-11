Sabrina Carpenter to star in Alice in Wonderland Musical

Have you ever tried this one?

Sabrina Carpenter is trading the charts for a trip down the rabbit hole.

Fresh from a tidal wave of six Grammy nominations, the ‘Espresso’ singer is set to star in and produce a bold new musical for Universal Pictures, inspired by Lewis Carroll’s timeless, topsy-turvy world.

This is a full-circle moment for Carpenter, who first dreamt of an ‘Alice’ project years ago.

Now, with her star power at its zenith, that dream is crystallising under the visionary direction of Lorene Scafaria, the acclaimed filmmaker behind ‘Hustlers.’

Scafaria will weave Carroll’s public domain tapestry into a fresh cinematic spectacle, promising a film that is as inventive as it is musical.

This project marks Carpenter’s grand return to the big screen, poised to blend her acting roots with her pop superstardom into an intoxicating new brew.