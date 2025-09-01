Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Tears’ Video Sparks Debate: ‘Not for the Pearl Clutchers’

Sabrina Carpenter hits back at critics over ‘tears’ video

Pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter is once again stirring the pot with her latest music video for ‘Tears’, a standout track from her recently released album, Man’s Best Friend.

The video, which pays homage to The Rocky Horror Picture Show, features Carpenter and actor Colman Domingo in a whimsical, disco-infused scene that has left some viewers divided.

In the video, Domingo portrays a flamboyant, Frank-N-Furter-inspired character, while Carpenter delivers a pole dance performance that has garnered attention for its boldness.

The explicit lyrics and provocative visuals have led to criticism from certain corners of the internet.

However, Carpenter has responded with confidence, stating that her music isn’t intended for “pearl clutchers” – a term she uses to describe overly sensitive critics.

In a recent interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, Carpenter emphasized that even those who might be offended could find something to appreciate in private.

The album’s cover art, which depicts Carpenter in a submissive pose with a man pulling her hair, has also sparked debate.

Some fans have criticized the image as “embarrassing” and “degrading,” while others view it as a reflection of the album’s themes of control and vulnerability.

Carpenter defended the artwork, stating that it was fully supported by her inner circle, including her parents.

Despite the backlash, Carpenter remains unfazed, embracing the fun, expressive, and liberating nature of her music.

She encourages fans to enjoy the album in a judgment-free environment, reinforcing her commitment to self-expression and artistic freedom.

As Carpenter continues to evolve as an artist, her willingness to push boundaries and challenge societal norms ensures that her music remains both relevant and provocative.

Whether you love it or hate it, one thing is clear: Sabrina Carpenter is unapologetically herself.

For a closer look at the ‘Tears’ music video and Carpenter’s latest artistic endeavours, check out the official video above.