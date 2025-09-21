‘Talk To Me’ Director Michael Philippou battles Barbed Wire in Deathmatch Dive

A filmmaker-turned-wrestler takes the plunge for his new documentary.

Michael Philippou, the Australian co-director of horror hits Talk To Me and Bring Her Back, isn’t just documenting deathmatch wrestling, he’s living it.

During a brutal “exploding barbed wire rope deathmatch” in Pachuca, Mexico, Philippou was hurled from a high platform through a pane of glass and onto a bed of barbed wire.

The visceral stunt, captured on Instagram September 21, left him bloodied but exhilarated. “I’m cleaned up and ok everyone,” he assured fans. “I love you Mexico.”

Philippou and his twin brother Danny are currently immersed in a documentary exploring deathmatch wrestling, a subculture where glass, thumbtacks, and barbed wire replace standard wrestling props.

The film, shot between their recent horror projects, promises an unflinching look at what Michael describes as “extreme performance art.”

It’s slated to premiere early next year, though the directors warn it “might be really hard for people to watch.”

The match was promoted by independent groups GCW and Vanguardia, underscoring the global reach of this niche but intense sport.

Meanwhile, Bring Her Back, released in July and starring Sally Hawkins, continues to garner acclaim, even as Hawkins humorously rejected Oscar buzz, calling the press tour “overwhelming for an introvert.”