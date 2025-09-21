Farm Aid 40 Brings Music and Solidarity to Minneapolis

Farm Aid 40 proves music still fights for the family farmer

Farm Aid celebrated its 40th anniversary on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, marking the first time the iconic benefit concert touched down in the city.

The lineup was a mix of founding legends and contemporary voices, all performing in support of family farmers across the U.S.

Willie Nelson & Family kicked off the night with his unmistakable charisma. At 92, the co-founder led the set alongside sons Lukas and Micah, blending classics like On the Road Again with tracks from his latest album, The Border.

Neil Young & The Chrome Hearts brought their signature intensity, performing Out on the Weekend while using the platform to speak on systemic challenges in agriculture. John Mellencamp followed with Rain on the Scarecrow, a stark reminder of the ongoing struggles faced by American farmers.

Acoustic pair Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds treated the crowd to heartfelt renditions of Grey Street and more, while Margo Price opened her set with the defiant Don’t Let the Bastards Get You Down, setting a tone of resilience and activism.

Bob Dylan made a surprise appearance, performing in Minneapolis for the first time in over a decade. His rendition of Maggie’s Farm struck a particularly resonant chord with the night’s themes of labour and justice.

Several collaborations lit up the stage: Lukas Nelson & Sierra Ferrell delivered a dreamy take on Neil Young’s Unknown Legend, and Billy Strings & Margo Price powered through a raucous Maggie’s Farm. The evening closed with all headliners uniting for Will the Circle Be Unbroken, a fitting anthem for Farm Aid’s mission of solidarity and support for family farms.

The event nearly faced disruption due to a labour strike by Teamsters Local 320 at the University of Minnesota, but a last-minute agreement allowed the show to go on. Organizers highlighted the connection between farm and labour movements, reaffirming their commitment to standing with workers.

An estimated 50,000 fans attended, bringing a significant economic boost to Minneapolis. Beyond the music, Farm Aid 40 underscored the pressing challenges facing family farmers—from financial pressures to the urgent need for systemic change in agriculture.