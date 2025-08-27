Andrew Bocelli & Pharrell Williams to Lead a Hymn at Vatican City

One stage, countless voices, a single heartbeat.

From the sacred heart of Vatican City, a unprecedented symphony of unity is set to echo across the globe.

On September 13th, the historic St. Peter’s Square will transform into a world stage for “Grace from the World,” a live concert directed and performed by the iconic duo of Pharrell Williams and Andrea Bocelli.

This monumental event, commemorating the World Meeting on Human Fraternity, promises to be a breathtaking fusion of musical genres and spiritual reflection.

Under the stars, Williams will bring the powerful harmonies of his Voices of Fire Gospel Choir, while Bocelli’s legendary tenor will soar alongside performances by Karol G, John Legend, and Jelly Roll.

The night sky will ignite with a drone and light spectacle inspired by the Sistine Chapel’s majesty.

More than a concert, this is a global embrace. A single, resonant message of peace broadcast live, inviting the entire world to listen as one.