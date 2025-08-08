Southern Hip Hop Country Rock From America to Australia

Jellyroll is officially heading to Australia, and honestly, it’s about time. The GRAMMY-nominated, platinum-certified, genre-bending artist is bringing his powerhouse vocals, heartfelt lyrics and heavy hitting charisma to this side of the pond.

Originally from America, the country-hip hop singer-rapper’s arrival has been long anticipated by fans. He isn’t coming alone either, he’ll be joined by country-rap crossover king Shaboozey and chart-climber Drew Baldrige.

Mark your calendars as the tour kicks off on 28th October at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, before rolling through to Sydney, wrapping up with a huge outdoor blowout in Auckland. With plans to headline the new Strummingbird Festival and locations such as Sunshine Coast, Newcastle, Perth and Adelaide on the list, the tour is set to be one for the ages.

Fresh off his fourth Grammy nomination and massive success of ‘Beautifully Broken’, Jellyroll is riding high with global hits like ‘Liar’ and ‘I Am Not Okay’, which have struck a deep chord with fans worldwide.

Joining him, Shaboozey – the man behind A Bar Song (Tipsy) and multiple Beyonce collabs, is a chart-dominating force reshaping what country music can sound like. Drew Baldridge, the heart behind She’s Somebody’s Daughter, is sure to be the cherry on top of the already emotionally eloquent performance.

Redefining his past by creating art that reaches thousands, his turbulent early adulthood is overcome by his current successes that feature joints with Ilsey, Wiz Khalifa and MGK, inspiring young people to turn away from crime and incarnation and focus on art and music.

Ticket presales kick off today (8th August) at 3pm local time for Mastercard holders, with One NZ and Live Nation presales also starting the same day.

If you miss the presales, your next chance is 11th August at 4pm local time – grab ’em here while they’re hot!

Georgie Tancred