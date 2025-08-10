Freddie Mercury’s ‘Daughter’ breaks her silence

A secret life, a shocking claim, and a mystery that won’t fade away.

A woman claiming to be Freddie Mercury’s long-lost daughter has broken her silence in a bombshell new biography, but not everyone is convinced.

The mysterious figure, known only as ‘B,’ alleges she was born from a secret affair in 1976 and was raised away from the spotlight.

Co-written with biographer Lesley-Ann Jones, Love, Freddie: Freddie Mercury’s Secret Life and Love promises revelations from 17 private diaries Mercury allegedly left her before his death.

Yet skepticism runs deep. Mary Austin, Mercury’s former partner and confidante, insists she never knew of a child, calling the claim “astonishing.”

Queen guitarist Brian May remains neutral, while his wife Anita Dobson dismisses it as “fake news.”

Undeterred, ‘B’ defends her story, saying she cherished her bond with Mercury and kept silent to protect his legacy.

With whispers of DNA evidence but no public proof, the truth remains as enigmatic as the legend himself.