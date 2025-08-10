Alison Brie’s Brutal Verdict on Modern ‘Scream’

Why the franchise’s low body count has her screaming for change.

Alison Brie is calling for blood in Scream 7, literally.

The GLOW star, who played ill-fated publicist Rebecca Walters in Scream 4, jokingly pitched her own resurrection for the upcoming sequel, citing the franchise’s newfound habit of reviving dead characters.

“With new Scream rules, even though I died brutally, bring me back!” she quipped on the Shut Up Evan podcast with husband Dave Franco.

But Brie’s real gripe? The “core four” survivors—Sam, Tara, Chad, and Mindy—keep cheating death. “Too many people live,” she argued, suggesting the series should thin the herd like Scream 2 did with Randy Meeks.

Still, she mourned one loss: Dewey Riley’s death was a “mistake,” pleading, “Keep the main three” (Sidney, Gale, Dewey).

With Scream 7 resurrecting fan favourites like Matthew Lillard’s Stu (despite his 1996 “death”) and Neve Campbell returning as Sidney, Brie’s wish for higher stakes might just come true.

The film slashes into theatres February 27, 2026.