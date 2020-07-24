Dave Franco is set to play Vanilla Ice in a new biopic

Three weeks after cancelling his ludicrous plan to host a 2,500 person concert on the 4th of July, rumours of a Vanilla Ice biopic have surfaced. Locked in to play the Ice Ice Baby star is none other than Dave Franco.

Speaking to The Insider about his upcoming directorial debut, The Rental, and taking MDMA with his wife Alison Brie, Franco revealed he’d be taking on the esteemed role of portraying Vanilla Ice in an upcoming biopic.

Dave Franco is preparing to stop, collaborate, and listen in preparation for his new role as 90’s one-hit wonder, Vanilla Ice.

If you’re wondering what could be covered in a Vanilla Ice biopic, it’s easy to forget that the Dallas rapper, born Rob Van Winkle, was the first hip-hop artist to ever top the Billboard 100 Chart, was sued by Queen, has been arrested multiple times, and helped soundtrack 1991’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze.

Franco revealed he’s been chatting to Ice over the phone to prepare for the role and said he wants the film to have a similar feel to The Disaster Artist, the 2017 film he worked on with his brother James about so-bad-it’s-good film The Room and its creator Tommy Wiseau.

The film’s production has been delayed because of the coronavirus but we’re counting the days to see Dave Franco don the goatee in what is sure to be a career-defining role.