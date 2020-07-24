Bandcamp Fridays will continue for the rest of the year

Since they began in March, Bandcamp Fridays have been a huge success. Overnight Bandcamp revealed music fans have spent more than $75 million dollars on the platform in the last 5 months, including over $20 million across the first four Fridays of the initiative.

The initiative is a response to the coronavirus pandemic that sees the online music company waive their commission on all sales made through the site on the first Friday of each month, allowing 100% of the money to go directly to artists and record labels.

Bandcamp have extended their Bandcamp Fridays initiative for the remainder of the year after artists received over $20 million across its first four instalments.

A statement on their website announced, “because the pandemic is far from over, we’ll continue to hold Bandcamp Fridays on the first Friday of every month until the end of the year.”

The next instalment will take place on August 7th so start saving your pocket money for a sweet new release, vinyl pressing, or piece of merch from your favourite artists.

