Kesha Drops New ‘Delusional’ Artwork After AI Backlash

The pop star swaps AI-generated cover for a bold, raw visual—and speaks out on creativity and technology

Kesha has officially swapped out the AI-generated artwork for her 2025 single ‘Delusional,’ months after facing criticism for leaning on the tech in a climate where creatives are already feeling the heat.

The new cover, revealed on Instagram, features Kesha zip-tied to a leather-and-metallic chair, a gritty visual paired with a message about artistic integrity.

“I’ve realised that living in alignment with my integrity is more important than proving a point,” she shared, ahead of her upcoming album. (Period).

The original cover—leather bags dumped on a street with “delusional” spray-painted (and typo-ridden) across them—didn’t sit right with fans, who called out the use of AI amid growing concerns about its impact on the arts.

Kesha addressed the controversy head-on, crediting her creative team this time around and reflecting on the bigger picture: “AI is a Pandora’s box… we need to keep human ramifications in mind.”

In true Kesha form, she signed off: “Just me healing, in real time.”

