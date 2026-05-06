Google AI wrongly claimed a Canadian fiddler was a sex offender – now he’s suing

AI overview is spreading misinformation again…

Canadian fiddler Ashley MacIsaac is suing Google for $1.5 million.

He’s alleging that he was defamed by the AI summary that falsely identified him as a sex offender.

Along with claiming that the musician had committed a long list of very serious criminal offences, the search engine wrongly claimed that he was listed on the national sex offender registry.

This all came about when Sipekne’katik First Nation informed MacIsaac that his concert appearance set for last December had been cancelled.

The cancellation came after complaints were made by the public that cited the false information.

Sipekne’katik First Nation later did issue an apology to MacIsaac for the cancellation and the harm caused to his reputation.

Btw, here’s what Google’s AI overview tells you when you ask the search engine if its AI summaries spread misinformation.

“These summaries sometimes hallucinate, provide inaccurate information, or amplify biased/disreputable sources.”

Hey, at least it’s self aware.