Watch this humanoid robot break routine and hug a student mid-performance

At this stage, I’d say to place about as much trust in AI and tech as you would any ol’ human.

A humanoid robot breaking formation mid-performance to hug a student sounds like a headline built for the internet, but it actually played out at Xi’an Eurasia University in late April.

The moment unfolded during a choreographed routine at a campus sports meet, where students were performing alongside robots.

Halfway through, one of the machines stepped out of sync, turned toward a dancer beside it, and wrapped its arms around her.

Staff moved in quickly to separate them, and no one was injured, but the footage spread fast across social platforms.

Naturally, people jumped to conclusions. The idea that the robot had developed some kind of awareness or instinct took off pretty quickly online.

The university and manufacturer shut that down just as fast, pointing to signal interference from filming drones as the cause.

According to them, it was a simple motion error rather than anything intentional or pre-programmed.

Still, it’s the kind of glitch that sticks with you. What looks harmless – or even kind of human – on screen is a reminder that these systems can behave unpredictably in real-world settings.

Researchers have already flagged it as a safety concern, especially in environments where robots are moving close to people.

It’s not a sign of sentient AI, but it does underline how much trust we’re placing in tech that’s still finding its feet.