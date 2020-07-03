10 great records to buy today while Bandcamp are waiving their cut

Today is the first Friday of the month which means Bandcamp will again be waiving their cut of revenue.

From 5 pm today, 100% of the proceeds from purchases made through Bandcamp will go directly to the artists, with many artists pledging to pass those proceeds onto charities and organisations they feel are doing important working within the arts community or towards the fight for racial equality around the world. In the spirit of that, here are 10 great releases you can support on Bandcamp today.

Father John Misty – Anthem +3

The enigmatic singer-songwriter, and former Fleet Foxes drummer Josh Tillman, aka Father John Misty has released Anthem +3, a collection of covers with all proceeds going to CARE Action and Ground Game LA. The EP includes renditions of Leonard Cohen‘s Anthem and One of Us Cannot Be Wrong, Yusuf / Cat Steven‘s Trouble, and Link Wray’s Fallin’ Rain, all of which hold true to Tillman’s eclectic style of indie rock and folk.

Fishing – Good Spirits (In All My Things) feat. Alister Wright

Fishing are back with their first new music in three years as part of Blue Line Steppers Compilation: Vol. 2, a new compilation put together by Sydney label Of Leisure. Accompanying the local dance duo is Alister Wright of Cloud Control and Vlossom who continues to radiate the positivity found on Vlossom’s EP My Friend. The compilation, which looks to highlight boundary-pushing dance artists, is available for pre-order now with all proceeds from today’s sales going to Support Act.

Physically Sick 3 – Physically Sick

Physically Sick 3 is the latest compilation of cutting edge experimental dance and electronic music curated by labels Discwomen and Allergy Season. Featuring unreleased music from SHYBOI, DJ Python, and MoMA Ready, the compilation is available for purchase now with proceeds going to Equality For Flatbush. The compilation is also accompanied by empowering mission statement that urges “as we rally in support of Black lives and the struggles against police violence and inequality, it is the responsibility of every person, from DJs to dancers, not to let things slide back to business as usual.”



Agency – Wild Possession

Covering topics of societal pressures, self-doubt, and a mystery cluster of 25,000 spiders found in the Northern Territory, Canberra punk band Agency returned today with their first album in nearly 5 years. Produced by Jonathan Boulet of Party Dozen and ARSE, Wild Possession is a punchy 22-minutes of hazy, existential noise-rock. Agency are donating 100% of the profits to Aboriginal Legal Service NSW/ACT, Pay The Rent, and Black Lives Matter.

Spunk Records & Dinosaur City Records – Hometowns: Back To Where It Begun

Hometowns is a collection of live recordings from Spunk Records & Dinosaur City Records tour of regional New South Whales in late 2019. Pulling together their roster of local indie rock gems, the two record labels sold-out a series of all-ages shows in areas like Kiama, Wagga-Wagga, and Bellingen. Luckily for us, they brought along their recording equipment and have compiled the best cuts from these shows into Hometowns. Featuring the likes of Shining Bird, FLOWERTRUCK, Floodlights, and Sunscreen, the compilation is raising money for Sydney community radio station FBi Radio.

Written by Ben Hansen.

Dua Saleh – ROSETTA

Dua Saleh is a non-binary, Sudanese-American artist with respectable confidence and the right sort of music to match. Her poetry is well practised and often boosted through hard-hitting drums and distorted guitars or synths. Her 2020 album Rosetta demands and earns its attention.

Head to Duo Saleh’s Bandcamp to scoop up Rosetta right here.

Ego Ella May – Honey For Wounds

Accompanied by spacey drums and a reverb-drenched electric, Ego Ella May crafts beautiful neo-soul with a clear jazz influence as well. She also has great control over her angelic voice. She has just dropped her latest album, Honey For Wounds, and it sure does not disappoint.

Head to Ego Ella May’s Bandcamp to check out Honey For Wounds.

REMI – Elevate

REMI are one of Australia’s fastest up and comers in the world of hip-hop and it’s easy to see why. With clean, infectious beats and assured rap deliveries, REMI are ticking all the right boxes. Their lyrics are often powerfully honest as well, which is always good to see from hip-hop, as we see rappers increasingly lie for clout or attention.

Head to REMI’s Bandcamp to hear their newest single, and maybe scout their merch as well.

Stone Crush: Memphis Modern Soul 1977-1987

No, Stone Crush isn’t an artist. It’s a compilation album from indie label Light In The Attic that features some lavish bops from some seriously underrated Memphis soul artists of that time period. Flex on your indie mates with this gem of a compilation record.

Head to the Stone Crush: Memphis Modern Souls 1977-87 Bandcamp page to show your support.

Park Hye Jin – How can I

Pitchfork called the music from Park Hye Jin, “delicately complex dance music” and after some listens, this can be confirmed. Jin’s an up comer to certainly keep an eye on. Her unique, intricate approach to dance music will be playing at all the clubs in no time.

Head to Park Hye Jin’s Bandcamp to pre-order the record on vinyl.

Written by Manning Patston.