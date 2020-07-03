A long-lost Frida Kahlo painting has been discovered

A Spanish art dealer has come forward, declaring that they have found a long-lost Frida Kahlo painting. The painting is called La Mesa Herida (The Wounded Table) and has been declared a “holy grail” collector’s piece.

Scholars, however, have since suggested that the piece is likely a fake.

The painting was previously displayed in 1940 before becoming lost in 1955 after an art exhibition in Warsaw. The painting has since warranted an international search party and has now supposedly been found. Art dealer, Cristian López, claims that the painting is in London, waiting to be sold for over $45 million.

Helga Prignitz-Poda, a known art historian, has said that there are “clear differences” between this piece and the original. The Associated Press has similarly stated that “published images of the work now on sale show nothing more than a copy of Kahlo’s painting.”

Art historian, Susana Pliego, also suggests that the painting is probably fake. Pliego, who has worked on the archive of Frida Kahlo, says that many try to make a sale out of fake pieces because, “her paintings are sold so expensively, someone makes a proposal to see if anyone falls for it.”

Lopez further announces that “time will give us the truth.”

He also said, “Whoever proves genuine interest and the ability to pay the figure of €40 million can spend as much time as wanted with their experts analysing the work.”