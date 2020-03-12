e4444e signs with Spunk Records and makes his mark with ‘Wolves’

e4444e is quickly evolving his sound and artistry, creating a wonderful palette of exploratory compositions straight from his bedroom.

The Newcastle-based artist has just announced he is signing with eminent indie label Spunk Records, sharing a fresh video for his new track Wolves to celebrate.

With the exciting news that e4444e has signed with Spunk Records, the Newcastle up-and-comer has also released a brand new video you’re going to want to see.

The untethered stylings of e4444e definitely adds a new spin to Spunk’s local repertoire; creating curious bedroom pop. Wolves brings this flavour through strong, driving rhythms and acoustic guitars touched with a distinctive electric twang. e4444e works to form soundscapes which are highly textural in nature, inviting listeners to explore.

Romy Church’s raw and highly distinguishing vocals also lend a psychedelic feel to the song. In a statement about the track, the artist said:

“Wolves for me is a little song that hints describing a lot of things and their motion in the world, trying to connect streams to things. The song is short and little in its scope, like a fox or a simple sage. The truths are kind of dry and airy and the sounds float around them. Doesn’t go very far, doesn’t try to either.”

As with many songs, Wolves is made even brighter by its accompanying clip. e4444e lounges around in the middle of a field, filmed with an imperfect aesthetic that complements the bedroom pop feel of the track. We are also introduced to the young artist’s distinctive charisma as he demonstrates a laid back persona and the ease with which he can perform and play.

Director of the music video, David Lobb, says:

“This clip came from a period of radio silence essentially. Being away for a long time, it was really exciting to see what kinda music Romy had been making and how he was thinking about music in general. It was a brand new direction and it gave me a lot of joy to listen back over again and again, bringing back a lot of memories about our time as friends. The song is so well crafted and I wanted to give as much breathing room for it.”

“I’ve always liked the idea of a couch in the back of a moving car, so we went to Ash island in Newcastle where not too many cars go and did just that! It’s a very simple concept and it was a lot of fun to film.”

To date e4444e has self-released three EPs and a handful of well-received singles. Wolves is the first track to be released via Spunk Records, taken from a forthcoming body of work to be announced soon. Whatever it is, it’s sure to be a treat.

For now, indulge yourself in the floaty visual and dreamy soundscapes of Wolves.

Tour Dates

March 20th – Marlborough Hotel, Sydney

March 21st – Base Camp, Black Mountain Records, Canberra

March 22nd – Cool Change Festival, Wombarra Bowling Club TBA

March 25th – Hamilton Station Hotel, Newcastle (w/ Neighbourhood Void)

Wolves is out now via Spunk Records.