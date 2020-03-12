Watch HAIM cover Britney Spears in a New York deli

Kicking off their tour in true HAIM style, the band have taken over an American deli on the first stop. Sarge’s Delicatessen in New York City hosted the trio who played an intimate show to a jam-packed room full of people singing and dancing along.

The three sisters will also be making stops in Washington DC, Chicago, and Los Angeles ahead of their upcoming album release. Women in Music Pt. III will be out on April 24 via Columbia Records, an exciting time for fans who have been waiting since 2017 for a full album release.

The first show on the tour was particularly special, with the band playing live versions of The Steps and Summer Girl. Known for their upbeat, pop style and sweet but gritty vocals, fans at the performance were also treated to a cover of Britney Spears’ I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman – a true pop throwback from 2001.

