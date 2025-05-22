High Line hosts NYC’s first Pigeon Fest

Celebrating NYC’s underrated (and overdramatic) winged icons.

New York’s High Line is going flock wild this June with Pigeon Fest, a feathery celebration of the city’s most polarising avian residents.

Inspired by Iván Argote’s towering aluminium pigeon sculpture, Dinosaur, the festival promises a whimsical mix of art, ecology, and absurdity.

Attendees can strut their stuff in a Pigeon Impersonation Pageant, groove at a Zumba-style Pigeon Dance Party, or catch a puppet show by Mother Pigeon, the city’s beloved costumed bird-feeder.

Alan van Capelle, the park’s director, told The New York Times the event explores New Yorkers’ “dynamic relationship with art, nature, and pigeons”—whether they adore them or consider them “sky rats.”

With panels on urban wildlife conservation and plenty of quirky performances, Pigeon Fest is a tribute to the birds that rule the sidewalks.

“People are fascinated by our feathered friends,” van Capelle told TimeOut.

And on June 14 (National Pigeon Appreciation Day!), the High Line will prove just how far that fascination goes.