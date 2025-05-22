Royel Otis Under Fire for Sexist Lyrics in New Single ‘Moody’

Sydney indie-pop darlings Royel Otis have landed in hot water

Sydney indie-pop duo Royel Otis are facing backlash over their new single ‘Moody,’ with critics calling out lyrics that refer to a woman as a “bitch.”

Fans accuse the band of promoting harmful stereotypes and silencing dissent by allegedly deleting negative comments online.

Despite being their fastest-charting release yet, the track’s controversial lines—like “My girl’s a bitch when she’s moody”—have sparked debate over misogyny in music.

The band has since clarified that the song reflects a “specific perspective,” not a broader statement on women.

The backlash comes amid a breakout year for Royel Otis, following their ARIA wins and upcoming global tour.

But as conversations around gender representation evolve, listeners are questioning whether the lyrics align with 2025’s cultural values.

What do you think—artistic expression or a step backward?

Sound off.