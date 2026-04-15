Sydney’s best gluten-free Mother’s Day long lunch might already be sorted

A 100% gluten-free fine diner in Vaucluse is making Mother’s Day planning very easy this year

If you’re trying to lock in a Mother’s Day plan that actually works for everyone at the table, gluten-free included, this might be the easiest call you’ll make.

The Botanica Vaucluse has quietly positioned itself as one of Sydney’s only fully gluten-free fine dining spots — and just in time, it’s leaning hard into long lunch season.

With daylight saving done and cooler afternoons creeping in, the venue is rolling out a Sunday entertainment series built around exactly what you want from a Mother’s Day booking: a slow, considered lunch that doesn’t feel rushed or overpacked.

Recently audited by Coeliac Australia, Botanica’s kitchen is completely gluten-free — not “options available,” not “we’ll try our best,” but the whole menu. At this level of dining, that’s still pretty rare in Sydney.

The menu comes from chefs Abby James (ex-Quay) and Thai Sams (ex-Bentley), and it leans into that polished but relaxed style: dishes designed to be shared, stretched out, and actually enjoyed over a couple of hours.

It’s the kind of place where no one has to double-check ingredients or ask awkward questions mid-order — which, if you’re organising a multi-gen lunch, matters more than it should.

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For Mother’s Day (Sunday May 10), Botanica is adding subtle live entertainment into the mix — nothing over the top, just enough to lift the room without pulling focus from the food.

It’s part of a broader Sunday series running through winter (including a few magician dates later in the year), but this first one is clearly timed for peak long lunch energy.

The space itself helps. Designed by Evette Moran and set among gardens in Vaucluse, it feels more like a destination lunch than a quick city booking — light-filled, a bit tucked away, and built for lingering.

There are plenty of brunch options in Sydney. There are fewer that feel genuinely thought through.

Botanica is open Friday to Sunday, with long lunch sittings across the weekend — but Mother’s Day is the obvious one to get in early for.

Check it out here.