Waxahatchee joins lineup of musicians covering This is Lorelei and announces pregnancy

Waxahatchee has a lot going on at the moment.

She kicked off her co-headline tour with MJ Lenderman this week, as well as releasing a cover of This is Lorelei’s ‘Where’s Your Love Now.’

A popular song, also having been covered by Cameron Winter late last year.

The track is the latest of many to be released in the lead up to the release of the super deluxe edition of This is Lorelie’s album Box for Buddy, Box for Star.

Other contributors include tour mate MJ Lenderman, Snail Mail, Power Snatch (Hayley William’s band), Momma, Jeff Tweedy, and others.

The full album will arrive on Friday, April 17th via Double Double Whammy.

“Katie’s take is beautiful” said This is Lorelei.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by This Is Lorelei (@hellothisisnate)

Waxahatchee also covered another song this week on tour, which was perhaps more unexpected than previous track.

In a duo with MJ Lenderman, she covered Ella Langley’s ‘Choosin’ Texas’, which is the #1 song in America right now.

And according to one reddit user, before the pair closed off the first show of their tour, Waxahatchee said “this is a song about having a baby. This one’s going to hit a little different for me now.”

Congrats, Waxahatchee!