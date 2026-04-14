Alice Cooper performs surprise cover of ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’

Watch the full performance that has fans losing their minds.

On a night meant for celebration, Alice Cooper turned his own festival into a grunge shrine.

The 78-year-old shock-rock legend delivered a surprise cover of Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ during his annual Coopstock event, sending fans into a frenzy.

Clad in his signature sinister style, Cooper growled through the iconic anthem while showcasing his newest touring guitarist, Anna Cara.

She has stepped in for Nita Strauss, who is currently on maternity leave.

Coopstock, now in its 28th year, raises funds for Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers, offering free arts programs to young people.

As the chords of the early ’90s masterpiece rang out, a new generation likely felt the spark.

With a spring US tour kicking off April 14th in San Antonio, Cooper proves he can still shock, serve, and serenade all in one set.