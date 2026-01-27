After 32 years, a Jeff Buckley track has finally made it onto the charts…

Once again, TikTok proves its ability to revive ghosts.

Nearly three decades after his tragic death, Jeff Buckley’s aching masterpiece ‘Lover, You Should’ve Come Over’ has drifted onto the Billboard Hot 100 at #97.

The track, a deep cut from his seminal 1994 album Grace, finds posthumous life through a wave of TikTok resonance, granting the late singer his first-ever Hot 100 entry.

It’s a bittersweet arrival for a perfectionist artist who famously wrestled with his own fame.

The haunting ballad’s resurgence follows last year’s HBO documentary, which borrowed its title from the song’s lyrics.

While Buckley was once best known for his transcendent cover of ‘Hallelujah,’ it is this raw, nearly seven-minute plea that has finally captured the zeitgeist.

Meanwhile, Grace itself has re-entered the Billboard 200, climbing past its original peak.

In this new era, Buckley joins the spectral chorus of legends like Fleetwood Mac, finding a charted legacy in the digital echoes he never knew.