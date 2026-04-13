Meze 105 AER Review – Headphone Month 2026

Meze’s 105 AER is an open back all rounder that nails comfort, space and musicality without drifting into sterile audiophile territory

Meze has built a reputation on making headphones that feel like objects you want to live with, not just tools you use. The Romanian brand has always understood that hi fi is emotional as much as technical, and the 105 AER lands right in that sweet spot. It’s an open back dynamic headphone with a 50mm driver, 42 ohm impedance, 112 dB sensitivity and a weight of 336 grams, putting it firmly in the camp of headphones that aim to be easy to drive, easy to wear and easy to fall for. At US$399, it also arrives as one of Meze’s more accessible full size open backs, positioned below the 109 Pro while still carrying a lot of the brand’s design language and serviceable build philosophy.

And that accessibility is a big part of what makes the 105 AER interesting. There are plenty of headphones in this range that chase detail like it’s the only thing that matters. Others go all in on warmth, fun or stage. The Meze 105 AER feels more deliberate than that. It’s clearly aiming for a musical, inviting listen first, with enough openness, clarity and spatial lift to remind you that this is still an open back headphone built for people who actually care about sound.

The first thing the 105 AER gets right is presence. Not in the upper mids sense, but in the physical sense. It looks like a Meze product straight away. There is that jewellery like attention to shape, a slightly sculptural approach to the earcups, and an overall sense that someone cared about how this thing would sit on a desk, on a stand and on your head. It does not look clinical, industrial or anonymous. It looks considered.

That matters more than some people like to admit. Good design does not make a headphone sound better, but it can change your relationship to it. The 105 AER feels like the kind of headphone you keep reaching for because it makes the ritual of listening feel a little more special. At the same time, it avoids the trap of becoming a precious design object. The materials are practical, the construction feels purposeful, and the whole thing has been built with long term serviceability in mind. In a market full of products that are sold as premium but feel disposable a few years later, that still counts for a lot.

Comfort is another major win here. At 336 grams, the 105 AER is light for a full size open back, and Meze’s suspension style headband continues to do a lot of heavy lifting in the best possible way. Instead of constantly fiddling with fit, you put them on and they settle where they need to be. That kind of ease is underrated. It changes how long you stay in the chair. The clamping force feels nicely judged, the pressure is distributed well across the top of the head, and the velour pads help make longer listening sessions feel effortless rather than fatiguing.

Sonically, the 105 AER seems to avoid the two most common mistakes in this category. It’s not trying so hard to sound neutral that it ends up anaemic, and it’s not so obviously coloured that everything starts to come with the same sonic glaze. What stands out is that the 105 AER has body. There is clearly a low end foundation here, with bass and sub bass getting a little extra support, but it does not come at the expense of the headphone’s open character.

That’s an important distinction. Plenty of open backs give you space but not enough weight. Plenty of warmer headphones give you weight but flatten the stage. The 105 AER seems to be chasing the middle path, where the sound feels full and engaging without becoming thick or boxed in. It comes across as lush, textured and immersive without sounding soft or sleepy.

That is probably why the tuning feels smart rather than flashy. The 105 AER does not seem interested in dazzling you with hyper detail on first listen and then wearing you down over time. Instead, it leans into musical flow. It sounds like a headphone that wants to draw you into the track, not pin it down under a microscope. For a lot of listeners, that is a better long term proposition.

That kind of tuning makes even more sense in the real world. Most people are not sitting down exclusively with pristine audiophile recordings and dedicated desktop chains. They are moving between streaming platforms, laptops, interfaces, dongles, headphone amps and maybe a proper DAC if they are lucky. On paper, the 105 AER is easy enough to drive that it should slot into a wide range of setups without becoming fussy or demanding. That broadens the appeal significantly. It means the headphone can live in more systems, not just ideal ones.

There is also something appealing about the way Meze seems to have tuned this one for versatility rather than purism. A lot of people buying in this part of the market do not want three different open backs for three different moods. They want one pair that can move from electronic music to indie rock to jazz to film scores without constantly reminding them of its quirks. The 105 AER feels like it’s trying to be that headphone.

The open back design is central to that. Open backs live and die by how convincingly they create a sense of space, and spaciousness feels like one of the 105 AER’s biggest strengths. There is enough air and separation here to let mixes breathe. Reverbs feel like spaces instead of effects. Background textures stop bunching up around the middle and start living where they should. That kind of presentation can be the moment where an open back headphone really clicks for someone.

Of course, open back design comes with the usual trade offs. Isolation is basically not the point here. Sound leaks in and out. This is not the pair you grab on a train or in a noisy office. But that is part of the bargain. If you are buying an open back Meze, you are doing it for air, spread, naturalness and room around the music. You are choosing that over privacy and containment.

The included package is solid rather than flashy. You get a 1.8 metre cable with a 3.5mm jack, a 6.3mm adapter, a cable pouch and a hard carry pouch. It’s a sensible bundle that gives the 105 AER enough of a premium feel without pretending it needs luxury theatre to justify itself. The dual 3.5mm connection also makes cable swaps easy for anyone who likes to experiment later on.

What makes the 105 AER especially compelling is that it seems to understand the line between hi fi aspiration and actual use. There are headphones that impress instantly in a demo and slowly wear you down. There are others that feel technically decent but never really connect. The 105 AER appears to be aiming for the much harder thing, which is a headphone you can recommend because it gets the fundamentals right and still leaves room for affection.

It looks beautiful, feels light, seems broadly source friendly and leans into a full bodied, spacious sound instead of sterile correctness. That combination is going to make a lot of sense to a lot of listeners. It also feels like a smart addition to the Meze range. The 109 Pro remains the more premium proposition, but the 105 AER does not read like a stripped down compromise. It reads like Meze figuring out how to bring more people into its world without losing the character that made that world appealing in the first place.

For the money, that is a very strong proposition.