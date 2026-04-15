Hayley Williams Joins Jeff Tweedy on Colbert to cover Unknown Mortal Orchestra

Hayley Williams and Jeff Tweedy honour Colbert before the show comes to an end next month.

The Paramore and Wilco front people put on a performance of ‘Ffunny Ffriends’, the 2011 track by Unknown Mortal Orchestra.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert said the cover was “a special collaboration… in honor of all of the funny friends who work at The Late Show.”

Williams has made this special stop whilst in the thick of her first solo tour.

Tweedy also spent the episode chatting with best friend and Parks and Recreation star Nick Offerman.

And on April 23, he will head off on a massive North America and Europe tour with Wilco, in support of the deluxe edition of A Ghost is Born.

The pair also have some other collaborations on the way very soon.

Namely, they will both be featured on the deluxe edition of This is Lorelei’s album, Box for Buddy, Box for Star, out April 17.

Clearly, Colbert has been pulling out all the stops with his musical guests recently, before it comes to its end on May 21.

Other features have included Maggie Rogers, with a 10th anniversary special performance of ‘Alaska’, and Paul Simon with a track he hadn’t played in three decades.