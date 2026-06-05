‘Pera’ hits different.

Multi-hyphenate artist BVT recently stormed into Happy’s studio for a blistering Live from Happy, performing their track ‘Pera’ with signature explosive energy.

The rapper, producer, beatboxer, actor, and voice artist – who won APRA AMCOS x Mardi Gras’ “Express” competition in 2021 – has since sold out headline shows, toured nationally with Haiku Hands, and supported Big Freedia in the US.

BVT’s dynamic sound and commitment to killer visuals earned them an FBi SMAC Award for the ‘LALAKI’ music video.

Our session captures everything that makes BVT a must-see live act.

Big thanks to Kraken Black Spiced Rum for supporting boundary-pushing artists.

Watch BVT’s full performance now, then follow them on Instagram!