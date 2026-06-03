“I Don’t Stop”: BVT joins Kraken’s Legendary Sessions

The rapper, beatboxer, and voice actor shares their journey.

Multi-hyphenate artist BVT (rapper, producer, beatboxer, MC, actor, and voice actor) recently sat down for Kraken Legendary Sessions, presented by The Kraken Black Spiced Rum.

In the candid interview, she opened up about the pivotal moment they opened for Denzel Curry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Happy Mag (@happymagtv)

“I had the lowest expectations,” BVT admitted. But when she stood in darkness and the crowd chanted her name, everything changed. “That was my moment of ‘I’m not an imposter.’”

They don’t stop, and she wants fans to know it. “For those who don’t know me, I don’t stop,” BVT said.

Check out their new album Via on all streaming platforms and follow them on Instagram.

Big thanks to The Kraken Black Spiced Rum for supporting legendary artists.