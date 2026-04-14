INXS to be honoured at 2026 APRA Music Awards with Ted Albert Award

A legacy run finally gets its flowers — and a stacked tribute to match

INXS are set to be honoured with one of Australian music’s highest accolades, taking out the Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music at the 2026 APRA Music Awards.

The ceremony will go down on April 29 at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion, marking a major moment in APRA’s 100-year celebrations — and honestly, it’s hard to argue with the pick.

For nearly five decades, INXS have been the blueprint for how an Australian band can break globally without losing its identity. From pub circuit roots in the late ’70s to selling over 75 million records worldwide, their run is about as definitive as it gets.

Albums like Kick didn’t just chart — they reshaped what Aussie music could look like on the world stage, landing multiple US Top 10 hits and cementing tracks like ‘Need You Tonight’ and ‘Never Tear Us Apart’ as cultural fixtures.

The night itself won’t just be about looking back. A stacked lineup — including BARKAA, Ecca Vandal, The Presets, Paul Kelly and more — is set to perform, with a dedicated INXS tribute expected to be a centrepiece of the night.

Even now, their influence keeps resurfacing — from film placements to topping triple j’s Hottest 100 of Australian Songs in 2025. Not bad for a band that started out as The Farriss Brothers in Sydney.

2026 APRA Music Awards

April 29 — Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Host: Julia Zemiro

Performers: BARKAA, BOY SODA, Ecca Vandal, Ngulmiya, Playlunch, Rob Ruha, Way Dynamic, Christine Anu, Paul Kelly, The Presets

Call it overdue, call it inevitable – either way, INXS getting their moment like this feels right.

Head here for more info.