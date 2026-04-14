Ruby Rose reports alleged Katy Perry assault to the Australian police

Initially brushed off as a “funny drunk story,” the incident has now been reported to Australian police

Things have escalated quickly between Ruby Rose and Katy Perry, with Rose publicly accusing Perry of sexual assault — and Perry’s team coming back just as hard with a full denial.

Rose made the allegation via Threads in April 2026, claiming the incident happened nearly two decades ago at Melbourne nightclub Spice Market.

She says she was around 20 at the time, lying on a friend’s lap trying to avoid Perry, when the singer approached and behaved in a sexually explicit, non-consensual way.

According to Rose, she initially brushed it off as a “funny drunk story,” saying she didn’t really know how to process what had happened back then.

She also claims she stayed quiet in the years after because Perry helped her secure a U.S. visa. Now, she says she’s reported the incident to police in Australia and described feeling “relieved” after doing so.

Perry’s camp has flatly denied the claims, calling them “dangerous, reckless lies.”

Her representatives have also pointed to Rose’s history of making public allegations on social media that have been denied by those involved, suggesting this isn’t the first time things have played out this way.

Before all this, the two were loosely connected through the same social circles in the early 2010s – Perry touring Australia, Rose coming up as an MTV VJ – and for a while there, people mostly linked them through lookalike comparisons, especially during Perry’s short, dark-haired phase.

Now, it’s a very different conversation. Rose says she’s taken formal steps by going to police, while Perry’s team is pushing back just as publicly.

There’s no legal outcome at this stage, just two very different accounts and a situation that’s likely to keep unfolding beyond social media.

Away from the controversy, Perry’s also been in headlines for her rumoured relationship with Justin Trudeau after they were spotted together at Coachella, while Rose has continued to speak openly about trauma, mental health, and her experiences in the industry.

For now, it’s a developing situation – serious allegations, a firm denial, and not much middle ground in between.