Avenged Sevenfold announce first Aussie tour in 12 years with Coheed and Cambria

The metal giants are finally heading back down under — and they’re bringing friends

After more than a decade away, Avenged Sevenfold are finally making their return to Australia — and it’s not a quiet one.

The Californian heavyweights have locked in a run of arena shows across October 2026, marking their first local tour in 12 years. They’ll be joined by prog-metal mainstays Coheed and Cambria, along with Melbourne’s own Thornhill across all dates.

Kicking off at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on October 16, the tour will hit Brisbane and Melbourne before heading across to Auckland for a final show.

It’s a long-awaited return for a band that’s spent the past few years pushing into more experimental territory with 2023’s Life Is But a Dream…, while still holding onto the arena-sized chaos they’ve built their reputation on.

Tickets go on sale Friday April 17 at 11am local time, with a stack of presales rolling out earlier in the week — including artist, Mastercard and Live Nation options.

If you’ve seen them before, you already know this won’t be subtle. If you haven’t, this is probably the one to catch.

Avenged Sevenfold Australia & New Zealand Tour 2026

October 16 — Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

October 18 — Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

October 20 — Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

October 23 — Spark Arena, Auckland

Presales kick off from April 14, with general tickets on sale April 17.