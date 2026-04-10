DEVO setlist: what they’re playing on tour right now

DEVO full setlist – whip-smart chaos, deep cuts, and the hits still hitting

If you’ve seen DEVO anytime in the last few years, you’ll know the drill — it’s tight, it’s weird, and it still somehow feels futuristic.

The band have been leaning into a career-spanning set that balances their art-school oddities with the songs everyone actually came for.

Here’s the setlist they’ve been running on recent tours:

Here is the confirmed setlist based on their most recent performances (including their April 3, 2026 show in Wheatland):

DEVO Setlist (2026)

Don’t Shoot (I’m a Man)

Peek-a-Boo!

Going Under

That’s Good

Girl U Want

Whip It

Planet Earth (Missing from your list)

(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction (Rolling Stones cover)

Secret Agent Man (P.F. Sloan cover — often played here)

Uncontrollable Urge

Mongoloid

Jocko Homo

Smart Patrol / Mr. DNA (Usually moved into the main set now)

Gates of Steel (Missing from your list)

Freedom of Choice

Gut Feeling (Slap Your Mammy)

Beautiful World (Featuring Booji Boy)

It’s a pretty perfect DEVO mix — early-era chaos like ‘Uncontrollable Urge’ and ‘Mongoloid’ still sound feral, while ‘Whip It’ and ‘Girl U Want’ land exactly how you want them to.

And yes, ‘Beautiful World’ still hits a little harder than expected.

Head here for tour dates.