DEVO setlist: what they’re playing on tour right now

DEVO full setlist – whip-smart chaos, deep cuts, and the hits still hitting
If you’ve seen DEVO anytime in the last few years, you’ll know the drill — it’s tight, it’s weird, and it still somehow feels futuristic.
The band have been leaning into a career-spanning set that balances their art-school oddities with the songs everyone actually came for.
Here’s the setlist they’ve been running on recent tours:
Here is the confirmed setlist based on their most recent performances (including their April 3, 2026 show in Wheatland):
DEVO Setlist (2026)
Don’t Shoot (I’m a Man)
Peek-a-Boo!
Going Under
That’s Good
Girl U Want
Whip It
Planet Earth (Missing from your list)
(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction (Rolling Stones cover)
Secret Agent Man (P.F. Sloan cover — often played here)
Uncontrollable Urge
Mongoloid
Jocko Homo
Smart Patrol / Mr. DNA (Usually moved into the main set now)
Gates of Steel (Missing from your list)
Freedom of Choice
Gut Feeling (Slap Your Mammy)
Beautiful World (Featuring Booji Boy)
It’s a pretty perfect DEVO mix — early-era chaos like ‘Uncontrollable Urge’ and ‘Mongoloid’ still sound feral, while ‘Whip It’ and ‘Girl U Want’ land exactly how you want them to.
And yes, ‘Beautiful World’ still hits a little harder than expected.
Head here for tour dates.