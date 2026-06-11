Berry’s A Day Well Spent series returns with CINTA and Velvet Bloom

Always had a soft spot for Berry.

Just two hours south of Sydney, most people head to Berry for the food, shopping and South Coast scenery.

This month, there’s another reason to make the trip, with live music taking over venues across town.

Berry’s A Day Well Spent series returns with a funk and soul-focused edition, bringing free live performances to venues across town on June 18 and 21.

Leading the lineup are Sydney soul favourite CINTA and Melbourne collective Velvet Bloom, joined by Honeydrip, Autumn Sunset, Saturn Chromatic, Blessie Pica, Erin Badman, Hannah Tregret, Isy Cappo, Jaspar Gubbay and SO-FI.

Curated by South Coast live music collective Holy Pavlova, the event has quickly become one of the region’s standout music initiatives.

Since launching, A Day Well Spent has supported more than 96 musicians across eight venues, helping transform Berry into an increasingly vibrant live music hub.

“The headline acts are a huge drawcard, but we’ve always wanted A Day Well Spent to be about discovery as well as great live music,” programmer Harrison Hall said.

The festivities begin on Thursday, June 18, before expanding into a town-wide music trail on Sunday, June 21, with performances spread across The Berry Hotel, Great Southern Hotel, Il Locale, Le Bar, The Rutledge Bar & Eats and more.

All performances are free, with full program details available via Extend the Weekend Berry.