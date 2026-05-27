FANGZ, Dark Order and HOKKAIDO lead DEAD SET’s stacked June gig guide

DEAD SET loads up on punk, post-metal and sludge this June.

Darlinghurst’s loudest new room keeps leans harder into Sydney’s heavy underground this month.

There’s a bit of everything this time around – veteran thrash bands, rising inner-west punk staples, experimental heavy acts and a few left turns in between.

Same deal as always: loud bands, packed rooms and DJs carrying things through well after the last set finishes.

Friday, June 5 – HOKKAIDO, Shadow Talk, We Are Not Robots, Watching Wolves, Revenant + DJ Axl Bros

Sydney post-progressive and post-metal outfit HOKKAIDO headline at 10:20pm off the back of new single ‘Coalesce’, bringing the kind of expansive, heavy atmosphere DEAD SET has quickly become known for.

Shadow Talk hit at 9:30pm with fresh alt-metal energy, followed by We Are Not Robots at 8:40pm, Watching Wolves at 7:50pm, and Revenant opening things at 7pm sharp. DJ Axl Bros takes over from 11pm.

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Every Thursday – PANIC! AT THE BINGO

Thursdays at DEAD SET now come with a proper dose of musical bingo courtesy of PANIC! AT THE BINGO. The free weekly night kicks off from 7pm with themed rounds, random giveaways, guest hosts and enough My Chemical Romance to heal at least some of your unresolved issues.

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Saturday, June 6 – Bird In Hand, Jean Elliot + DJ Radio Cult

Bird In Hand headline at 10pm with a sound that pulls from late-80s and early-90s indie rock — jangly guitars, melodic hooks and the kind of sound that feels built for a live room.

Jean Elliot plays at 9pm, bringing her gothic-western take on indie-folk and alt-country. DJ Radio Cult closes things out from 11pm.

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Sunday, June 7 – Best Served Loud

Young Henrys’ Best Served Loud returns across the June long weekend with a stacked free Sunday lineup featuring Sesame Girl, Kitty of the Valley, Carnabucis and DZ Deathrays on DJ duties late into the night. Doors open at 6pm, there’s a courtesy bus running from Young Henrys HQ in Newtown straight to Dead Set, and thankfully no one has work the next morning.

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Friday, June 12 – Ratchasima, Violet Harbour, Casual Affair + DJ Axl Bros

Ratchasima headline at 10pm following the release of their latest single ‘Bot Girl’. The Thai-Australian project blends rhythm-heavy rock with sharp off-beat songwriting into something that sits somewhere between garage rock, surf weirdness and indie sleaze in the best way possible.

Violet Harbour hit at 9pm fresh off recent single ‘Sweet and Low’, while Casual Affair open the night at 8pm. DJ Axl Bros handles late duties.

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Saturday, June 13 – Dark Order, Acid Amora, Blood Trails, Wretched Arms + DJ Nitecall

One for the long-time metal heads. Australian thrash veterans Dark Order headline at 10pm, bringing more than three decades of heavy history with them. Their sound pulls from thrash, death metal, traditional heavy metal and even South American Andean influences – the kind of band that has survived every trend cycle by sticking to their roots.

Acid Amora play at 9:10pm, Blood Trails at 8:20pm and Wretched Arms at 7:30pm before DJ Nitecall takes over from 11pm.

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Friday, June 19 – FANGZ, Billy P & the Mental Health Plan, Two Hands + DJ Goggles

If you’ve spent any amount of time around Sydney’s inner west lately, you’ve probably already seen a FANGZ poster somewhere. The Sydney punk five-piece headline at 10pm, bringing their chaotic live energy and fully DIY spirit back into a room that suits them perfectly.

Billy P & the Mental Health Plan hit at 9pm with emotionally heavy folk-punk and indie rock, while Two Hands open at 8pm. DJ Goggles closes things out from 11pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FANGZ (@fangz_music)

Saturday, June 20 – The Volts album launch, The Hush, Chasing Lana, Six Tonnes of Dirt + DJ Radio Cult

The Volts launch their new album at 10pm following a strong recent run of gigs. Produced by Nick DiDia (Powderfinger, Dirty Honey, Southern River Band), word has it the record leans into gritty, high-energy Australian rock while keeping the raw live feel the band’s become known for.

The Hush play at 9:10pm, Chasing Lana at 8:20pm and Six Tonnes of Dirt at 7:30pm. DJ Radio Cult takes over late.

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Friday, June 26 – Couch Wizard, Happy Fucxing Family, C.O.B.B., Kung Fu Grip + DJ Axl Bros

Northern Rivers psych-rock outfit Couch Wizard headline at 10pm with the kind of theatrical, ritual-heavy live show that feels tailor-made for a sweaty DEAD SET room. “Wizardry from the psychedelic hills of Bundjalung Country” – their words not ours.

Happy Fucxing Family hit at 9pm following the release of debut album MUFFLER, while C.O.B.B. (Christians Of Bisexual Beliefs) play at 8:20pm with tracks from sophomore EP Salty Never Sweet. Kung Fu Grip open at 7:30pm before DJ Axl Bros closes the night at 11.

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Saturday, June 27 – Crown St Militia, Scum Fu, Rails, Need + DJ Nitecall

Closing the month, Crown St Militia bring their ‘Face The Blade’ tour through DEAD SET at 10:30pm. The Wollongong heavy outfit continue pushing deeper into sludge, death metal and metalcore territory ahead of their upcoming sophomore EP.

Scum Fu follow at 9:40pm with their two-piece sludge punk chaos, Rails play at 8:50pm and Need open the night at 8pm. DJ Nitecall handles the final late-night slot of the month.

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Head to DEAD SET.