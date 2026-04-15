Spiderbait announces Ivy & the big apples 30th Anniversary Tour 

Legendary Aussie rockers Spiderbait have announced a national tour for July.

These shows will be in celebration of the 30th Anniversary of their iconic 1996 album Ivy & the big apples.

Ivy & the big apples is an era defining album, with standout track “Buy me a pony’ being the first Australian song to win triple j’s Hottest 100.

Spiderbait have shared their excitement for the tour, saying it’s “Such an important album for us with lots of epic memories… So to play the record live in its entirety around the nation will be mega… And a fantastic lineup of so many of our fave bands thanks for celebrating with us!!”

The bands celebrating with them include Custard in Brisbane, Magic Dirt in Melbourne, The Meanies in Perth and Adelaide, Tumbleweed in Sydney, and The Gnomes at all shows.

Here’s where you can catch Spiderbait on tour:

Sat 4 July – Brisbane, The Tivoli

Sat 11 July – Perth – Ice Cream Factory

Friday 24 July – Melbourne – The Forum

Sat 24 July – Adelaide – Hindley Street Music Hall

Fri 31 July – Sydney – Enmore Theatre

And here’s when to secure your tickets:

Frontier members presale begins Thu 16 April, 12pm local time here. https://www.frontiertouring.com/spiderbait

General sale is then going to kick off Fri 17 April, 1pm local time.