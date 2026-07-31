Naarm-core like you’ve never seen.

This Melbourne-based band has been kicking up some dust lately, and it’s easy to see why.

Raucous riffs, dynamite lyrics, and an in-your-face attitude has made these guys local legends for one thing.

That’s right, their live performances.

Check out their performance of ‘Pull The Trigger’ above and find out why everyone is talking about Split System.

Thanks to Kraken Black Spiced Rum for making this possible!

Keep up with Split System on Instagram!