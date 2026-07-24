Hans. treated us to a must-see performance.

Sydney-based New Zealand-Korean alt icon Hans. recently graced the studio with an intimate performance of his track ‘Locket.’

The artist, hailed by Zane Lowe as a favourite NZ act and dubbed a rising star by VICE Magazine, brought his signature energy to the session.

With breakthrough single ‘Froyo’ featuring Clairo surpassing 20 million streams, Hans. continues to solidify his place in the alternative scene.

Fans won’t want to miss this one.

Thank you to Kraken Black Spiced Rum, who made this unforgettable performance possible.

Keep up with Hans. here!