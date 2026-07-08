Peppa Pig shades Clairo, Charli xcx and PinkPantheress come to defense

Peppa has made some enemies today.

Pop star Peppa Pig has today taken part in Pitchfork’s Over/Under series.

She shared some pretty hot takes: hair? Overrated. Shoegaze? She’s never heard of it.

She also praised pop star PinkPantheress, declaring her underrated.

“Her name is Pink? That’s the best name ever!… Maybe she would like me, because I’m pink too. And everyone likes me.”

But that’s where Peppa gets it wrong.

When she was asked about Clairo, Peppa merely said, “I don’t know her.”

If the very telling side-eye Peppa gave when she shared this take means anything, it’s that she was holding back.

Clearly, it was a very media-trained response from Peppa on this one.

And the response has incited rallies of support for Clairo.

Clairo shared on X that Charli xcx messaged her, coming to her defence and saying, “let’s fuck her up”.

PinkPantheress also shared via the platform that Peppa’s praise for her was “ain’t shit sweet until you put respect on clairo”.

ain’t shit sweet until you put respect on clairo 💯 https://t.co/p5joVS7QbR — pinkpantheress (@pinkpantheress2) July 7, 2026

It’s also important to note where Peppa’s shade may have come from.

In Clairo’s own Over/Under interview, back in 2019, she pointed out that Peppa was, in fact, 7’1”, and seemed confused by the proportions of her TV show.

While she ultimately proclaimed Peppa to be underrated, it’s understandable that Peppa took this as a diss.

At the end of the day, it really is sad to see such talented pop girls beefing.

All of this beef has caused a lot of commotion, and Clairo seems regretful that she does not have anything to promote with the influx of attention.