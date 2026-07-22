Kraken’s Legendary Sessions with Hans.

Hans. reflects on Community and Career in Kraken’s Legendary Sessions

Sydney based artist Hans., the New Zealand Korean alt icon hailed by Zane Lowe and Vice as one to watch, sat down for an intimate conversation for Kraken’s Legendary Sessions.

The breakout star, whose Clairo assisted single ‘Froyo’ has surpassed 20 million streams, opened up about the importance of creative communities across Auckland, Sydney, and Korea.

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He also discussed his 2023 Korean language folk project, describing it as a refreshing departure from his usual hip hop sound.

Hans. recalled a particularly memorable first Sydney show, where his only pair of shoes absorbed the city’s distinct aromas, from the markets to Town Hall, making for a truly unforgettable experience.

Huge thanks to Kraken Black Spiced Rum for making this chat happen!

Don’t forget to keep up with Hans. here.