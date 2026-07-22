Watch Charli xcx direct Vincent Cassel in video for new single ‘Camera’

Vincent Cassel knows how it makes him feel.

Charli xcx has released her final single and video ahead of the release of Music, Fashion, Film, this Friday.

‘Camera’ follows the singles ‘Rock Music’, ‘SS26’ and ‘Wink Wink’.

Charli confirmed that ‘Camera’ completes what ‘Rock Music’ and ‘SS26’ started, as the three singles that correlate with Music, Fashion, and Film.

In the video, directed by frequent collaborator Aidan Zamiri, Charli follows French actor Vincent Cassel (La Haine, Black Swan), through a particularly rough day on set.

While Cassel is the star of the video and film, the camera often pans to Charli, acting as the director of said film.

One particular moment in the uncut, one shot video shows Cassel mouthing Charli’s lyrics whilst recreating that famous La Haine mirror shot.

You can watch the video here: