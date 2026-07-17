Camino Gold keep it fresh with ‘Sweet Pea’ Live from Happy!

Poignant lyrics and surf-rock vibes take centre stage as the band previews what’s next.

Novocastrian four-piece Camino Gold graced our studio for an electrifying Live from Happy, treating fans to a stunning rendition of their track ‘Sweet Pea.’

Known for their vibrant blend of indie pop and surf rock, the band (Claude Bailey, Marcus Velarde, Jordan Banning, and James Bowman) delivered a performance brimming with their signature dream-like energy.

The band reflected on their whirlwind year, noting how they went from playing to 20 people in Newtown to selling out shows by year’s end.

With new music on the way, they teased further development in their ever-evolving sound.

A huge thank you to Kraken Black Spiced Rum for supporting the session.

Fans can stream ‘Sweet Pea’ now on all platforms, and keep up with Camino Gold here.