Kraken’s Legendary Sessions with Camino Gold

Camino Gold open up about growth, Playful Sins, and chasing the dream.

Novocastrian four-piece Camino Gold sat down with Kraken’s Legendary Sessions to reflect on a breakout year.

The indie-pop-surf-rock outfit (Claude Bailey, Marcus Velarde, Jordan Banning, and James Bowman) recalled playing to just 20 people early in 2025, before selling out their EP launch months later.

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“It was crazy seeing crowds go from a handful to shoulder-to-shoulder,” said Bailey.

Their EP ‘Playful Sins’ is out now, with the band teasing it as their most developed work yet.

Known for blending laid-back surf vibes with influences like Sticky Fingers and The Strokes, Camino Gold continues to captivate globally.

Stream ‘Playful Sins’ on all platforms and keep up with Camino Gold here.

Cheers to Kraken Black Spiced Rum for this legendary session. The future looks bright.