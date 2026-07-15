Here’s the setlist for Post Malone’s BIG ASS stadium tour

Post Malone’s latest setlist covers pretty much every era of his career.

Post Malone has spent the better part of a decade refusing to stay in one lane.

He came up on ‘White Iverson’, became one of pop’s biggest crossover stars, and has now somehow reached the point where Morgan Wallen covers and honky-tonk songs sit comfortably next to ‘rockstar’.

That mix is pretty much the whole idea behind Post Malone’s BIG ASS Stadium Tour Part 2.

His latest completed show took place on July 11 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with the set jumping between his country era and the massive pop and hip-hop tracks that got him here.

There is ‘Circles’, ‘Sunflower’ and ‘Congratulations’, alongside newer cuts like ‘Pour Me a Drink’, ‘Dead at the Honky Tonk’ and ‘I Had Some Help’.

Basically, you are getting several versions of Post Malone in one stadium show.

Post Malone BIG ASS Stadium Tour Setlist

Wow.

Better Now

Wrong Ones

Go Flex

Hollywood’s Bleeding

I Fall Apart

Losers

Goodbyes

What Don’t Belong to Me

I Ain’t Comin’ Back (Morgan Wallen cover)

Circles

White Iverson

Psycho

Pour Me a Drink

Dead at the Honky Tonk

rockstar

I Had Some Help

Sunflower

Congratulations

Post has made a few changes between dates, occasionally opening with ‘Texas Tea’ or bringing acoustic tracks like ‘Feeling Whitney’ and ‘Stay’ into the mix.

Still, the 19-song set above has formed the backbone of the current stadium run.

Head to Post Malone’s website for full tour dates.