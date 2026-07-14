Spain beat France to reach their first World Cup final in 16 years

Six clean sheets later, Spain shut out France and booked their place in the final.

Spain’s last World Cup final ended with Andres Iniesta scoring one of the most famous goals in the country’s football history.

Sixteen years later, they are heading back.

Spain booked their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final with a controlled 2-0 win over France at Dallas Stadium, pairing sharp finishing with a defensive performance that gave France very little room to work with.

Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring in the 22nd minute after Lucas Digne brought down Lamine Yamal inside the box.

Oyarzabal stepped up and calmly converted the penalty, giving Spain the early lead.

France’s night became more difficult eight minutes later when William Saliba was forced off through injury. Maxence Lacroix came on in his place as Didier Deschamps was forced into an early defensive change.

Spain doubled their advantage in the 58th minute.

Pedro Porro linked up with Dani Olmo in a quick one-two before breaking through the French line and firing past Mike Maignan.

At 2-0, Spain had exactly the kind of game they wanted.

France pushed for a way back, but Spain’s defensive shape held firm and limited one of the tournament favourites to very few clear chances.

France finished the match with an expected goals figure of just 0.3, the lowest xG recorded by a team in a World Cup semi-final since Sweden managed 0.1 against Brazil in 1994.

Pure joy in the stands as 2010 winners Spain reach the @FIFAWorldCup 2026 final! 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/1Rp4grQO1Q — FIFA (@FIFAcom) July 14, 2026

Spain have now kept six clean sheets at the tournament, becoming the first team in World Cup history to reach that mark in a single edition.

For a side often discussed in terms of possession and technical quality, their defensive record has quietly become one of the biggest stories of the tournament.

The victory sends Spain into their first World Cup final since 2010, when Iniesta’s extra-time goal against the Netherlands secured the country’s maiden title.

La Roja will now face either England or Argentina at New York/New Jersey Stadium on Sunday.

The second semi-final will decide who gets the job of trying to break down a Spain side that, so far, has made scoring against them look particularly difficult.