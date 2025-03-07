Aotearoa Indie Pop Stars BORDERLINE Release New Single and Video Ahead of U.S. Tour

New Zealand indie pop sensation BORDERLINE is making waves with their latest single ‘When It’s Raining,’ with a music video to accompany

The evocative track, which first appeared during the band’s intimate ‘In My Room’ session for Rolling Stone AU/NZ, now receives its official release as one of the group’s strongest compositions to date.

Following their 2024 track ‘Heartbeat,’ the new single delves into themes of loneliness and isolation, creating a deeply resonant piece aimed at providing solace to listeners experiencing similar emotions.

“We’re trying to capture the feeling of being completely lost in your anger and sadness; when you can’t see a future where things get better,” the band explains.

Recorded at Neil Finn’s renowned Roundhead Studio in Auckland, the track represents a collaborative effort with producers Joel Jones (known for work with Will Swinton and alayna) and Nic Manders (SIX60, Katchafire.)

Their accompanying music video clashes with the themes of anger and sadness, shot in a black and white transparency, it is eerily reminiscent of the solace of isolation.

They are set to take their transparent live act overseas this year on their biggest tour yet.

March will see the band make their American debut at SXSW in Austin, Texas, followed by performances in New York and Los Angeles.

“As four boys from New Zealand, this is the stuff you dream of,” the band shared about their upcoming U.S. tour.

“We couldn’t be more grateful to have the opportunity to explore America and share our music with the rest of the world.”

With their emotional songwriting, polished production, and growing international presence, BORDERLINE is poised to translate their Aotearoa success to global audiences as they embark on what promises to be their biggest year yet.

Check out ‘When it’s Raining’ now and go feast your eyes on their music video.